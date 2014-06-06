June 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's regulator said in an exposure draft that it would
vigorously promote innovative development in Chinese fund
companies by setting up an open and flexible management system.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The National Development and Reform Commission has held a
meeting with power firms and will hold another one with
industry experts next week, indicating that China is going to
further advance electric reforms.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's May Consumer Price Index (CPI) could rebound to
2.5 percent, the newspaper said in its research report, quoting
20 economists.
CHINA DAILY
- China must take an open-minded and pragmatic approach when
revising its immigration policy with an eye to retaining foreign
talent, the newspaper said in a commentary.
(Compiled by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada in Shanghai;
Editing by Anand Basu)