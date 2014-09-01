Sept 1 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange organised a computer system
test over the weekend to prepare for the future launch of the
Shanghai-Hong Kong connector, which will allow investors in the
two places to trade in each other's markets.
- China will find it very difficult to keep the momentum of
a rapid growth in its foreign trade in the future after many
years of quick rises, said Fan Jianping, chief economist at the
State Information Centre, a top government think-tank.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Six new initial public offerings launched late last week
attracted more than 660 billion yuan ($107 billion) in
subscription funds, reflecting continued strong investor
interest in new listings.
CHINA DAILY
- China's top legislature revised the country's budget law,
allowing certain bond sales by provincial-level governments but
placing them under strict restrictions.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- An editorial by the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist
Party of China said a framework on the 2017 leadership vote in
Hong Kong, endorsed by the China's parliament over the weekend,
lays good foundations for development of the political system of
the former British colony.
($1 = 6.1432 Yuan)
