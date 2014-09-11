Sept 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Stocks traded on China's Nasdaq-style ChiNext market
for more than three years will be included as
components for the country's blue-chip stock indexes, such as
CSI300 Index and SSEF 500 Index for the
first time from December, exchange officials said.
- China's agriculture-related insurance should deepen its
connections with the credit and futures products, said Chen
Wenhui, vice chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC), at the 2014 China agriculture insurance
seminar on Wednesday.
- A working group of the State Council plans to loosen its
control over more than 200 items of administrative examination
and approval procedures for new business and investment mode
this year, said the group's spokesperson during the State
Council's press conference on Wednesday.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Ebay Inc has established cooperation with
CreditEase company from China to launch its wealth management
product Shangtongdai, a product resembling Alibaba's Yuebao
platform, the newspapers reported on Thursday.
CHINA DAILY
- China will maintain its current pace of reform, and
putting its large market under better governance will be the
country's best contribution to the rest of the world, the paper
said in an editorial.
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)