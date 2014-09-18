SHANGHAI, Sept 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China needs to speed up the development of futures management institutions to make the futures market more competitive, said Jiang Yang, vice-president of the China Securities Regulatory Committee (CSRC), at a seminar on Wednesday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China will launch 12 new stock indexes on Oct. 17, including two indexes measuring the health of 400 and 1,000 Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed companies respectively, according to an announcement by the China Securities Index Co., Ltd published on Thursday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The State Council, China's cabinet, said at a meeting on Wednesday that from Oct. 1 to the end of 2015, any firm with a monthly revenue of less than 30,000 yuan ($4,887.19) will be exempt from value-added tax (VAT) and business tax.

CHINA DAILY

- China should plan an integrated renminbi clearing facility with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to encourage regional trade and investment, said Cao Tong, the vice-president of the Export-Import Bank of China on Wednesday.

