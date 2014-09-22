SHANGHAI, Sept 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese investors complain that they have been largely left out of Alibaba Group Holding's share listing in New York, where the Chinese e-commerce leader surged 38 percent on its first day of trade on Friday, due to government restrictions.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Chinese banks and capital markets should take more steps to support the country's services sector, Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People's Bank of China, said over the weekend at a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 countries in Australia.

- China needs to use a combination of measures to help guide interest rates lower to support corporate financing, in particular by small companies, as it tries to boost the slowing economic growth, the newspaper said in a commentary.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing has become the latest to ease restrictions on housing purchases as local governments rush to take steps to boost the property market, which has been hit by a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has issued guidelines to crack down corruption in securities supervisory organisations, in line with an ongoing official anti-corruption campaign in the country.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Tropical storm Fund-Wong is set to hit mainland China soon after one man died as the storm pounded Taiwan with torrential downpours and powerful winds on Sunday.

People's Daily

- China will use various means to improve "socialist democratic politics", President Xi Jinping said at a meeting on political consultancy on Sunday.

