CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory
Commission said joint-stock banks have to make an effort to
defuse credit risks from sensitive industries to reduce bad
loans.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in
an announcement on Monday that it will raise the hurdle for
insurance firms to invest in trust funds amid concerns over
venture capital trusts.
CHINA DAILY
- The "Occupy Central" movement does not promote democratic
development as it distorts the political reform for the 2017
election of Hong Kong's top official while hurting people's
livelihoods, China Daily said in an editorial.
PEOPLE DAILY
- The Shanghai Free Trade Zone differentiates itself from
other economic development zones in that it has specific
policies to lure investors, the paper said in a commentary.
