CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China is set to invest a total of 2 billion yuan ($326.27 million) to build monitoring systems and equipment around its water resources between 2015 to 2017.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China is working on a scheme, called RQDII2, to allow institutions to use Chinese currency to invest abroad rather than having to convert into local tender, according to central bank official Wang Dan. China is also pushing forward to allow individuals to invest in overseas stocks, he said.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Agricultural Bank of China Ltd has build a team to work with the London Stock Exchange to develop the first yuan-denominated GDR (global depository receipts) product, the bank's vice president Li Zhenjiang said.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- There have been 26,370 cases of dengue fever in southern Guangdong province, according to figures from local authorities. Six people have died in the outbreak.

- Chinese companies raised $29.8 billion through initial public offerings in the third quarter of the year, according to a report from Chinese consultancy Zero2IPO. This was up from under $2 billion in the same period last year when the mainland IPO market was under a freeze.

CHINA DAILY

- Beijing will restrict industrial activity and vehicle use to lower pollution levels when it hosts the APEC Economic Leaders meeting in November, city authorities said on Thursday. The city struggles with severe pollution levels.

- China will strengthen supervision of food and drugs, according to a notice from the State Council on Thursday. The country has been hit by a spate of recent food safety scares.

