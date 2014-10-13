Oct 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China and
Russia would strengthen cooperation in a wide range of fields
including high-technology and manufacturing on top of
traditional ties in industries such as energy and resources. Li
made the comments in an interview with Russian media during his
visit to Russia.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- CITIC Trust has expanded its paid-in capital to 10 billion
yuan ($1.6 billion) from 1.2 billion yuan, replacing Ping An
Trust to become China's largest trust firm.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China's crackdown on gambling has ensnared 7,162
officials, according to a central government report. Punishments
range from warnings to administrative action.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Chinese central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, reiterated
over the weekend that China will improve the mechanisms to price
its currency yuan. He made the remarks during the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in
Washington.
- China has fixed the roadmap to develop the country's
option market. It will start with options in exchange-traded
funds (ETFs), followed by those in commodity futures before the
launch of stock index options, industry sources said.
CHINA DAILY
- China plans to crackdown on malpractice in the purchase
and sale in medicines, said Li Xi, head of the discipline
inspection team at China's top health authority in a statement
posted on the Ministry of Supervisions' website on Sunday.
Health officials should be punished for violations committed by
those they oversee, said Li.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Chinese companies have raised a combined 267 billion yuan
via China's Nasdaq-style second board, known as ChiNext
, since the market was established five years ago.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.1309 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)