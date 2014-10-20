SHANGHAI Oct 20 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Violent clashes erupted in Hong Kong early on Sunday,
despite the scheduling of two hours of talks on Monday between
the government and students protest leaders.
CHINA DAILY
- The European Union has decided not to launch an
anti-subsidies investigation into Chinese telecommunications
equipment makers, helping avoid trade wars between the world's
two major economies.
- The annual Beijing Marathon was held on Sunday as planned
despite the heavy smog, while competitors wearing masks
triggered controversy.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The fourth Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee
of the ruling Communist Party of China, which will start on
Monday, will open a new page in the improvement of the country's
legal system, this mouthpiece of the party said in an editorial.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The latest injection of liquidity into commercial banks by
the People's Bank of China signalled the government's continued
policy to conduct targeted easing to help curb the slowdown in
China's economy, economists said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Five companies face delisting within 30 days after the
China Securities Regulatory Commission on Friday issued new
rules to get loss-making companies or those in violation of
regulatory practices to delist.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)