SHANGHAI Oct 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Beijing Tongchuang Jiuding Investment Management Co Ltd, a private equity firm, recently said it invested 3.64 billion yuan ($594.43 million) in Tianyuan Securities, making Tongchuang the first PE company to hold stock in a brokerage in China.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China plans to publish the first regulations on the online insurance industry by the end of this year, according to a document obtained by the newspaper from authorities who are familiar with the matter.

CHINA DAILY

- Information transparency is of great importance for the accountability of the Chinese government and is fundamental to the rule of law, the newspaper said in an editorial.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The dean of the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) course at Fudan University said student enrolment has fallen 10 percent after the Chinese government rolled out a series of anti-corruption campaigns, including banning government officials from using public funding to take EMBA courses.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The rule of law has the power to push China going forward. The ongoing fourth Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party is a historically important moment to realize this goal, the government's mouthpiece said in an editorial on Tuesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (1 US dollar = 6.1235 Chinese yuan)

