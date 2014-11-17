SHANGHAI Nov 17 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Bad loans at Chinese banks climbed to 766.9 billion yuan
($125.13 billion) by the end of September, an increase of 72.5
billion yuan from a quarter earlier, according to China's
banking regulator. Bad loan ratio stood at 1.16 percent, up 0.09
percentage point.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Shares of Everbright Securities Co Ltd have
been suspended from trading starting Monday, pending
announcement of plans for the private placement of shares.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The first intellectual property (IP) bureau on China's
mainland, dealing with all legal issues concerning brands,
patents and copyright, opened in the city. So far, these three
areas have been handled by different organisations, resulting in
complexity in handling IP disputes.
CHINA DAILY
- China will need to rely on capital exports and investment
in innovation to drive growth as foreign trade and the domestic
property sector, the main engines of the economy, are losing
momentum, a leading economist said on Friday. The country is
entering a phase where it will use capital exports to drive the
overseas growth of its infrastructure-related products and
services, such as railways, utilities and machineries.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's aviation industry has narrowed its gap with
developed countries through persistent innovation, and should
advance to new heights through cooperation.
(1 US dollar = 6.1290 Chinese yuan)
