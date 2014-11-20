Nov 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Companies that have listed on the over-the-counter (OTC)
exchange and have met compliance requirements can be transferred
to China's Nasdaq-style board known as ChiNext, said Liu
Jianjun, deputy director at the supervision department of
private equity in China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
- Zhuang Xinyi, vice chairman of CSRC, said at a forum
meeting on Wednesday that the commission was pushing forward
with reforms on the initial public offering (IPO) process which
is currently based on an approval-based registration system.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Hong Kong residents' demand for offshore renminbi,
also known as yuan, has risen to a two-week high due to the
launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme. The rise
in demand has also boosted the exchange rate for offshore yuan,
the paper said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The government will push ahead with financial reforms even
as the economy faces growing pressure, according to officials
from the National Development and Reform Commission.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The water in half of China's top 10 river systems is
polluted and about 60 percent of the nation's underground water
is of poor quality, according to China's Environmental Situation
Report. About 9 percent of the water in these river systems was
rated as class V, indicating severe pollution.
CHINA DAILY
- China is ready to work with other countries to deepen
international cooperation, respect sovereignty on the internet
and uphold cyber security, President Xi Jinping said in a
congratulatory message to the first World Internet Conference.
