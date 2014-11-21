Nov 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China is aiming to overhaul its rural land transfer
systems within the next five years, the newspaper reported,
citing a joint statement from China's Central Committee and the
State Council, China's cabinet.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The State Council has rolled out a series of measures to
help smaller companies amid a slowing economy, including extra
financial support, lower taxation and establishing information
sharing platforms.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's securities regulator is probing PKU HealthCare
Corp Ltd, a healthcare group linked to the
prestigious Peking University, for violating securities
regulations, according to a filing from the company.
CHINA DAILY
- China will unveil new standards for air purifiers on
Friday to better regulate a market which is booming as consumers
grow increasingly concerned about hazardous levels of air
pollution, the Standardization Administration said on Thursday.
- A court in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia plans
to reopen a two decades-old trial of a teenager who was executed
in 1996 for rape and murder. The case was fast tracked at the
time despite doubts over the evidence.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai has increased protection for consumers buying
products online, the Shanghai People's Congress ruled on
Thursday. China's e-commerce market boom is forcing regulators
to adapt rules to keep up.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Solving land issues affecting China's farmers is critical
to the country's wider reform, the paper which acts as a
mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)