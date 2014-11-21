Nov 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China is aiming to overhaul its rural land transfer systems within the next five years, the newspaper reported, citing a joint statement from China's Central Committee and the State Council, China's cabinet.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The State Council has rolled out a series of measures to help smaller companies amid a slowing economy, including extra financial support, lower taxation and establishing information sharing platforms.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's securities regulator is probing PKU HealthCare Corp Ltd, a healthcare group linked to the prestigious Peking University, for violating securities regulations, according to a filing from the company.

CHINA DAILY

- China will unveil new standards for air purifiers on Friday to better regulate a market which is booming as consumers grow increasingly concerned about hazardous levels of air pollution, the Standardization Administration said on Thursday.

- A court in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia plans to reopen a two decades-old trial of a teenager who was executed in 1996 for rape and murder. The case was fast tracked at the time despite doubts over the evidence.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai has increased protection for consumers buying products online, the Shanghai People's Congress ruled on Thursday. China's e-commerce market boom is forcing regulators to adapt rules to keep up.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Solving land issues affecting China's farmers is critical to the country's wider reform, the paper which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)