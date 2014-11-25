SHANGHAI Nov 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- In the first three quarters of this year, China's online insurance business earned 62.2 billion yuan ($10.13 billion), said Zhou Yanli, vice-president of China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC).

- China has abolished an initial public offering sponsorship system, according to the latest policy published by the State Council, or cabinet. Since 2004, Chinese companies seeking IPOs on the stock exchanges in Shanghai or Shenzhen have been required to obtain the endorsement of a qualified sponsor, usually securities firms or investment banks, whose duty is to make sure financial data and other information provided in IPO prospectuses are truthful.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The value of total assets of China's insurance industry was approaching 10 trillion yuan, up 16.4 percent from the beginning of this year, data published by CIRC showed.

- China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television said it would simplify the approval process for mobile games by the end of this year.

- China will promote and help mainland Internet companies to go public on the A-share market, a Chinese official said in an interview.

CHINA DAILY

- Eighty percent of China's richest families send their children abroad to be educated, compared with 1 percent of Japan's richest families, the Hurun Research Institute reported.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The sarcastic phrase - "APEC blue" - created by Chinese citizens during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Beijing is a warning to the government to speed up its anti-pollution campaign, the paper said in a commentary.

($1 = 6.1412 yuan)