SHANGHAI Nov 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China is set to launch policies to support Chinese exports and make domestic firms more competitive in global trade, sources told the official newspaper.

- Beijing will accelerate construction of new energy car charging infrastructure and offer funds to cities that promote new energy cars, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- A draft proposal related to reform of China's power industry has been handed to central authorities, sources told the state-run newspaper. The reform includes trying to attract more private funds into the sector and overhauling pricing.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- A music video celebrating Chinese President Xi Jinping's relationship with his wife has gone viral in China, receiving 50 million views on the country's Tencent video service.

CHINA DAILY

- China will draft more regulations to combat terrorism in the country's restive western Xinjiang region, officials told the newspaper. The draft would deal with issues such as religious extremism, managing Internet usage and cracking down on terror-related audio and visual materials.

- China had nine research institutions in the world's top 200 this year, up from three last year, according to the Nature Index 2014 Global. The Chinese Academy of Sciences ranked number six overall.

