SHANGHAI Dec 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- One of China's key commodities exchanges will start a night trading trial from Friday. The trial in the northern Chinese city of Zhengzhou will initially include white sugar, cotton, methanol, rape seed and petrol-based chemical PTA, the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Profits in China's steel industry are expected to reach over 28 billion yuan ($4.52 billion) this year, the China Iron and Steel Association said.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's securities regulator will check the margin trading businesses of a total of 40 brokerages to probe for any irregularities, several brokerage sources told the newspaper.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China's consumer watchdog received more than 1,400 complaints in the second half of November after the Singles Day shopping spree on Nov. 11. Consumers complained about bogus discounts and poor after-sales service.

CHINA DAILY

- China is investigating 31 officials for involvement in three coal mine accidents dating back to 2009 that were either hidden or falsely reported, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Thursday.

($1 = 6.1881 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)