Dec 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Regulators are revising commercial banks laws which may
see them cancel the enforcement of loan-to-deposit ratios,
sources familiar with the matter told the newspaper.
- Yunnan Yuntianhua Co Ltd said it plans to
issue a total of 199 million shares through private placements
to set up a joint venture with Israel Chemicals Ltd.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission is seeking to
implement three health insurance policies which include
providing incentives to encourage the purchase of personal
commercial health insurance, the newspaper reported, citing
sources.
CHINA DAILY
- State-owned oil refiner Sinopec Group plans to increase
the number of executives in its top management team who are aged
below 45 to more than 10 percent next year, a spokesman for the
firm told the newspaper.
