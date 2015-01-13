SHANGHAI Jan 13 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's Small and Medium Enterprises Development Index
(SMEDI) fell three percentage points to 92.8, the China
Association of Small and Medium Enterprises said.
- China Association of Automobile Manufactures said it
expects China's car sales to hit 25.13 million in 2015, of which
860,000 will be exported cars.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- CITIC Securities Co said it will raise all
staff salaries by 30 percent.
CHINA DAILY
- The anti-corruption drive will make China's Communist
Party clean and tidy, said an editorial in the official paper,
adding that those who criticize the effort for involving too
many officials or blackening the party's image are siding with
the corrupt civil servants.
