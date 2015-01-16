SHANGHAI Jan 16 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that the nuclear
industry was an important foundation for national security and
it was necessary to enhance its competitiveness. He was speaking
at a meeting in Beijing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the
establishment of China's nuclear industry.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Fifteen brokerages are competing to be in the first batch
of market makers for China's first stock option product in trial
trading in options of SSE50 ETF, which tracks the 50
biggest shares on the exchange, the newspaper reported.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China will increase prices of land for industrial use,
said Jiang Daming, minister of land and resources.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Salaries in Shanghai were the highest among China's major
cities in the fourth quarter last year, with professional
services leading all industries, online recruitment portal
Zhaopin.com said in a report. Job openings in Shanghai
commanded an average salary of 5,891 yuan a month.
CHINA DAILY
- China does not intend to overthrow the current world
order, it seeks to offer new ideas and innovations to the system
of global governance that better reflect the interests of more
countries and make the global village fairer and more efficient,
an editorial said.
GLOBAL TIMES
- China's military is in good shape in general despite
corruption cases and other problems revealed in recent years,
and it retains its lofty image among the people, an editorial
said.
(Reporting By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)