SHANGHAI, March 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will support Tibet's equity market in the long term, Xiao Gang, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said at a meeting on Monday.

- China International Capital Corp has appointed Bi Jianming as its new chief executive and chairman, the company said in a statement on Monday.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The size of China's mutual fund industry rose 315.8 billion yuan ($50.43 billion) in February to 4.86 trillion yuan, according to a fund industry association.

CHINA DAILY

- Some clauses in China's draft counter-terrorism law that require overseas technology companies to reveal source codes and other sensitive information to government officials could be softened, according to industry insiders.

- The resource-rich western region of Xinjiang will become the centre of state-owned energy companies' reform this year with the launch of a pilot project by the country's biggest oil and gas producer in the area, China National Petroleum Corp.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai's consumer price index grew 2.6 percent from a year earlier in February, up sharply from January's gain of 1.8 percent and more than the national average of 1.4 percent, the municipal statistics bureau said.

