CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China saw a net outflow of 508.3 billion yuan ($81.8
billion) in transaction settlements from its stock markets last
week, snapping three weeks of net inflows, according to a fund
industry association.
- China will continue to take more financial measures to
support agriculture, farmers and rural areas, the central bank
said in a report released on Wednesday.
- Total assets at Chinese banks in China increased 12.5
percent year-on-year to hit a total of 170.84 trillion yuan as
of the end of February, while total liabilities rose 12 percent
to 158.16 trillion yuan, the China Banking Regulatory Commission
said on Wednesday.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China will push forward the "Made in China 2025" strategy
to upgrade its manufacturing sector, Premier Li Keqiang said at
an executive meeting of the State Council on Wednesday.
CHINA DAILY
- Xi Jinping said that the integrity of the justice system
has been eroded by problems such as unfair law enforcement,
incorrect verdicts and corruption, at a meeting of the Central
Committee Politburo on Wednesday. China will borrow ideas and
experience from other nations that have developed the rule of
law, he said, although it does not need to directly copy
overseas systems.
- CCB and Commerzbank listed the first yuan denominated ETF
on the London Stock Exchange Wednesday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The State Council discussed the merging of the two
high-speed rail manufacturers -- China North Railway and China
South Railway. The merger should follow market rules and the
enterprises will ensure stable company operation and improve
performances, the statement said.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- A Hong Kong company became the first overseas-invested
company in Shanghai to be fined for foreign exchange violations,
the Shanghai Pudong People's Court said. Yuji International
Trading Co Ltd, an IT firm, was fined 980,000 yuan ($157,769)
for breaching foreign exchange rules to buy an office in
Shanghai.
($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi)
