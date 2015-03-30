SHANGHAI, March 30 Chinese newspapers available
Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's monetary policies are unconventional during the
"new normal" period, which means liquidity is ample but the
government has to continue monetary easing as the country faces
pressure to achieve its goal of 7 percent GDP growth in the
first quarter, said Chen Yulu, member of the monetary policy
committee of People's Bank of China.
- China's medium and large-scale steel companies continued
to post losses in the first quarter of this year, which
indicates increasing pressures due to the slowdown in the
economy.
- A total of 1,029 listed companies released their annual
financial results. Net profit increased by 1.74 trillion yuan
($279.99 billion) or 5.7 percent in 2014, data from Wind
Information, a domestic financial data provider, showed.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China Pacific Insurance Group's net profit
grew 19.3 percent in 2014, its annual report showed on Monday.
- China's over-the-counter Beijing equity board reached
transaction volumes of over 6.5 billion yuan last week, another
all time high, according to eastmoney.com's CHOICE data service.
- The Shanghai bond clearing house will begin implementing
centralized clearing to the interbank market on Monday, in
accordance with a decision announced in February.
CHINA DAILY
- China will need about 10,000 new light aircraft within the
next five years to accommodate the general aviation expansion,
said Pan Liwu, executive vice-president of AVIC International
Holding Corp, a state-controlled aviation firm.
