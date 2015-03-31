SHANGHAI, March 31 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's will encourage private firms to invest in water
conservation projects, with eligible companies potentially
gaining exemption from corporate income taxes for the first
three years, three top government bodies said in a joint
statement.
- Bank of China Ltd said it expects China could
cut the reserve requirement ratio 2-3 more times in the future
and that GDP could reach 7.2 percent in the second quarter of
the year, according to a report from the bank.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The number of residents in Shanghai over the age of 60
rose almost 7 percent in 2014 to reach 4.14 million, according
to a report from the Civil Affairs Bureau on Monday. That's
almost a third of the city's permanent population.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Net profit in China's fund sector hit 520 billion yuan
($83.78 billion) in 2014, the highest in five years, the
newspaper calculated from the annual reports of fund companies.
