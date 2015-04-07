SHANGHAI, April 7 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Profits in over half of the 641 A-share listed companies
that have forecast a higher first-quarter earnings are expected
to rise, according to data from iFinD, a domestic financial
information service company, the newspaper said.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's Hangzhou Housing Security and Management Bureau
said on Friday that it had increased the maximum amount a
married couple can borrow to purchase property from the city's
public housing fund to 1 million yuan ($161,525) from 800,000
yuan, the newspaper reported.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese submarines are "good enough" for "regional naval
powers" to purchase, despite not being as "technically advanced"
as the world's "best" submarines, the editor-in-chief of Modern
Ships magazine said, reported the newspaper.
($1 = 6.1910 Chinese yuan renminbi)
