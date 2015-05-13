SHANGHAI May 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's State Council issued a directive recently to boost exports, and some relevant departments have sped up the development of cross-border e-commerce.

- China will encourage entrepreneurship to allow private capital investment amid economic slowdown, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said at a meeting in Xiamen.

SECURITIES TIMES

- System preparations for Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect scheme will be ready by the end of July, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chief Executive Charles Li Xiaojia said at a meeting.

CHINA DAILY

- China will push forward administrative reforms to streamline business process with the help of big data and cloud computing, Premier Li Keqiang said on a teleconference on Tuesday.

- The number of individuals and companies suing government departments in Beijing more than doubled in 2014 from a year earlier.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom)