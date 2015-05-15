SHANGHAI May 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Nearly five million new investors stepped into China's A-share stock market last month, while the total existing accounts amounted to over 80 million at the end of April, according to data from the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Ltd.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Pork giant Henan Shuanghui will invest 1.83 billion yuan ($295 million) to expand into chicken business. The company is hoping to become a supplier to McDonald's Corp and Yum Group's KFC, the paper said citing sources close to the matter.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Certain changes will be made to adjust oil stipend for buses in China to push forward the upgrade to new energy vehicles, the ministries of Finance, Industry and Information Technology, and Transport said on Thursday.

CHINA DAILY

- China will promote experiences from environmental friendly provinces to the whole country to curb air pollution and create a better environment by 2020, Minister of Environmental Protection Chen Jining said on Thursday.

($1 = 6.2013 Chinese yuan renminbi)