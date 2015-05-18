SHANGHAI May 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will push forward building more civilian airports to promote economic growth, Li Jiaxiang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China said at a meeting.

- Share prices of nearly 500 stocks listed on the A-share market have reached all-time highs in May, the paper said citing a local consultancy.

- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd will cooperate with JD.com Inc to sell prescription drugs via e-commerce platforms, the company said in a statement.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China's per capita gross domestic product will exceed $12,000 by 2020, Huang Jianhui, the president of China Minsheng Bank academy said in a research paper.

CHINA DAILY

- China will not back down on sovereignty in the South China Sea dispute, while its leaders will solve the issue through talks and negotiations, the paper said in an editorial.

- China's Internet watchdog has closed 20 dating websites in the past three months amid tougher regulations against online fraud, the paper said citing the Cyberspace Administration of China.

