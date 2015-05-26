May 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in China have seen their
profit margin fell 5.7 percent in the first four months compared
with the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance
said.
- More than 270 companies that are listed on China's leading
OTC board, the New Third Board, have raised fund of over 25
billion yuan ($4.03 billion) in May, the paper calculated.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Brokerages should strengthen their management on
higher-risk margin trading businesses, said Zhang Yujun,
assistant chairman at China's Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp
said it would withdraw last year's refinancing plan of 4.5
billion yuan, and take out a new plan to raise 7.5 billion yuan
instead. Jia Yueting, the founder and the chairman of the
company, said he would reduce his shareholding in the next six
months by less than 8 percent, or some exceeding 10 billion
yuan.
($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan)
