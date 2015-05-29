May 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China should speed up reform and innovation to build an
open, inclusive and competitive derivatives market, which could
provide better services for China's economic development, said
Xiao Gang, vice president of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's state planner plans to provide subsidies of up to
200 million yuan each to transport infrastructure projects in
the Yangtze Delta region.
CHINA DAILY
- More than 70 percent doctors in China have suffered
physical violence or verbal abuse, the Chinese Medical Doctor
Association said in a white paper.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's currency liberalisation reform and capital account
opening might be completed within one to two years, said Shen
Song, director of central bank's statistics department.
