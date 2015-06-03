SHANGHAI, June 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's insurance regulator has urged insurance firms in Hubei, Chongqing and Jiangsu provinces to provide quick claim services and show "humanity and care" for people affected by a passenger boat that capsized on the Yangtze river, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said.

- Around $4.5 billion of overseas capital flowed into China's stock market during the week of May 21-27, marking the biggest weekly overseas capital inflows since 2000, according to a research note by a domestic brokerage firm.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China has launched a "parallel imports" pilot scheme in the Tianjin free-trade zone, allowing selected auto dealers to sell cars without authorisation from foreign carmakers, according to the Tianjin Municipal Commission of Commerce.

CHINA DAILY

- Airports in China have strengthened quarantine inspections on inbound passengers from countries that have confirmed cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), airport authorities in Beijing and Guangzhou said on Tuesday.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China should build a flexible and efficient mechanism to deal with public emergencies, the newspaper which acts as a mouthpiece for the Communist Party said in an editorial on Wednesday, after a cruise boat carrying more than 400 people sank in China's Yangtze River on Monday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Extreme weather, storms and driving rain in eastern China led to over 500 flights in Shanghai being cancelled or delayed on Tuesday, the city's airport authority said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....