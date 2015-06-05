SHANGHAI, June 5 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the
country's top economic planner, is encouraging companies in
emerging industries to go public.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Twenty Chinese brokerage firms listed on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock exchanges reported net revenue of 15.8 billion
yuan ($2.55 billion) in May, according to the paper's
calculations based on companies' financial reports.
CHINA DAILY
- China's yuan will soon be freely convertible in the
Shanghai Free Trade Zone, said Zhang Xin, deputy director of the
Shanghai branch of the People's Bank of China, the newspaper
said.
