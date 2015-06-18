SHANGHAI, June 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's free trade zone agreement with Australia, formally signed on Wednesday, could see local exporters benefiting from around $1.6 billion worth of customs duty savings, the official paper said.

- China will launch a series of new indexes on July 13, including ones relating to cement, non-ferrous metals and livestock, according to the Shanghai stock exchange and the China Securities Index.

CHINA DAILY

- China has approved a new set of guidelines that require all civilian shipbuilders to ensure new vessels which would be suitable for military use in emergency situations, helping enhance the nation's maritime military strength, the China Classification Society said.

- Japanese firms are set to cut investment in China this year due to the country's weakening economic outlook, an official at the Japan External Trade Organization said on Wednesday. Japan pumped $4.3 billion into China last year.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Storms and heavy rainfall in China's business capital Shanghai has grounded hundreds of flights and led to flooding of thousands of homes in the city, local authorities said.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Fast-growing phone maker Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd has invested $50 million to set up a micro-credit company based in the southern metropolis of Chongqing, the newspaper said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)