SHANGHAI, June 19

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Chen Hong, chairman of SAIC Motor Corp, said the firm will launch its first "Internet Car" in October 2016, which it developed with Alibaba.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Shanghai free trade zone's plans to launch 49 measures of financial reform, said Sun Jiwei, deputy director of Shanghai free-trade zone administrative committee.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's securities regulator will promote the development of the country's asset management industry through steps such as formulating a set of industry regulations and standards, its Assistant Chairman Zhang Yujun said at a forum on Thursday.

CHINA DAILY

- Qualcomm Inc is setting up a high-end semiconductor research facility in Shanghai with China's top chipmakers, the newspaper said, citing multiple sources.

- Outbound direct investment from China to members of the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations rose by 367.8 and 78.4 percent respectively in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

