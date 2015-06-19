SHANGHAI, June 19 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Chen Hong, chairman of SAIC Motor Corp, said
the firm will launch its first "Internet Car" in October 2016,
which it developed with Alibaba.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Shanghai free trade zone's plans to launch 49 measures of
financial reform, said Sun Jiwei, deputy director of Shanghai
free-trade zone administrative committee.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's securities regulator will promote the development
of the country's asset management industry through steps such as
formulating a set of industry regulations and standards, its
Assistant Chairman Zhang Yujun said at a forum on Thursday.
CHINA DAILY
- Qualcomm Inc is setting up a high-end
semiconductor research facility in Shanghai with China's top
chipmakers, the newspaper said, citing multiple sources.
- Outbound direct investment from China to members of the
European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
rose by 367.8 and 78.4 percent respectively in the first five
months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.
