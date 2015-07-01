SHANGHAI, July 1 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Thirteen top Chinese private fund companies said China's recent stock market dive is a golden investment opportunity for investors

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said China Pacific Insurance would be allowed to invest 500 million yuan ($80.65 million) to purchase a 100 percent stake in Taiping Senior Living Investments Co. Ltd.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- No more than 600 billion yuan - or 30 percent of China's pension fund's net worth - would be invested in the stock market, an official at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China has invested 3.1 trillion yuan in projects including infrastructure, clean energy and mining, to stimulate economic growth, said Li Pumin, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

CHINA DAILY

- China's belief in and support of a strong eurozone provides EU leaders with the opportunity to take a longer term perspective when dealing with the Greek crisis, an editorial in the newspaper stated.

- McDonald's is opening three "Create Your Taste" concept stores in China, McDonald's China CEO Phyllis Cheung told the newspaper on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi)