Aug 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- There is currently no basis for a sustained depreciation trend for the yuan, according to a statement released Wednesday by the People's Bank of China.

China's economy is still growing relatively fast, the trade balance remains favourable, yuan internationalisation and financial sector opening have accelerated this year, foreign currency reserves are plentiful, and markets have already priced in the Federal Reserve's likely interest rate hike, the central bank said.

CHINA DAILY

- More than 60 people are missing after being buried in a landslide at a mining site in Shaanxi province on Wednesday, according to the information office of Shanyang county.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Fiscal expenditures grew much faster than tax revenue in July, according to data released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance. Expenditures grew 24.1 percent year on year, while revenue only increased 12.5 percent.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)