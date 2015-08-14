SHANGHAI Aug 14 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Several listed companies said in separate announcements
that their warehouses and factories were damaged during the huge
blasts at Tianjin. These companies include Tianjin Port Holdings
Co, Tianjing Binhai Energy & Development Co
and Sinomach Automobile Co.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's Insurance Regulatory Commission chief Xiang Junbo
said the scale of the domestic industry can catch up with the
United States in five-seven years.
- It has been confirmed that Hangzhou is going to bid to
host the 2023 Asian Games, several sources told the newspaper.
