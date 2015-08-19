SHANGHAI Aug 19 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will encourage and support the development of the Internet insurance market, said Xiang Junbo, president of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Net profits of 36 listed property companies stood at 98.7 billion yuan in the first half of this year while their average net margin was 9.1 percent, the first-ever drop to below 10 percent, according to a report by Centaline Property.

- China's property market will continue de-stocking and there is little potential for a sharp rise in housing prices, said Tan Huajie, chairman secretary of China Vanke.

