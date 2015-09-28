SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China has seen a jump in major company restructuring deals
this year as the country looks to reform its giant state-owned
enterprises. The combined value of restructuring deals on the
Shanghai exchange is around 247 billion yuan ($39 billion), up
186 percent against 2014, according to exchange data.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Chinese watchdog the State Administration of Industry and
Commerce (SAIC) pinpointed 10 adverts on Sunday as violating
rules about using celebrities to mislead shoppers. The country
is trying to boost consumer protection rules.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Major shareholders at 1,310 listed companies have
increased their holdings and 157 companies have bought back
shares since the stock market started to crash in mid-June,
according to a survey by the newspaper.
- Stock futures investors are turning to the commodities
futures market due to trading crackdowns, the official newspaper
said. Trading volumes for stock index futures has dropped from
3.2 million per day at the end of June to 17,284 on Sept. 25.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese embassies have been trying to rein in unruly
tourists ahead of the week-long national holiday which begins
this week. Embassies, including in Thailand and Canada, posted
notices on their websites warnings travelers to avoid loud
arguments and refrain from drawing graffiti.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
China's economic prospects are still "bright" despite a
growth slowdown and volatile markets, the paper which acts as a
mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party said in a commentary.
Growth will remain "steady" and there is no basis for continued
yuan depreciation, it added.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3737 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)