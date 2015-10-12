SHANGHAI Oct 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The "Yangtze River Economic Belt Big Data Platform", launched in Shanghai on Sunday, released the first Yangtze River Economic Belt integrated index, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The index analyses data from 110 cities of nine provinces.

CHINA SECURITIES NEWS

- By Oct. 11, 1,083 Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed companies had released third-quarter performance forecasts, with more than 60 percent forecasting growth in the first three quarters.

