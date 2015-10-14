SHANGHAI Oct 14 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China Insurance Regulatory Commission said it has approved
Taikang Life Insurance Co. Ltd's (IPO-TKLI.HK) change of
shareholders. This is the fifth time the company has changed its
shareholders in two years.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Chinese cities will be required to complete investigations
into water pollution by the end of this year, the Ministry of
Environmental Protection said. It said the proportion of
polluted water should be controlled below 10 percent by the end
of 2020 and cleaned up by 2030.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- More than 400 suspended listed companies have not resumed
trading at Oct. 13, according to calculations made by the
newspaper. About 91 of the firms have been suspended since July
after China's stock market slump, it said.
- The local government of Xinjiang Autonomous Region on
Tuesday said during a meeting that it plans to reduce
limitations on the economy to improve the development of the
private sector.
CHINA DAILY
- Competition for white-collar jobs heated up in the third
quarter with more than 35 job seekers on average vying for the
same position, compared to 29 percent in the previous quarter,
Chinese human resources website Zhaopin.com said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3283 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by
Sunil Nair)