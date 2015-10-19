SHANGHAI Oct 19 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- The total revenue of 22 listed brokerages in September fell 12.59 percent from August to 14.13 billion yuan ($2.22 billion) the paper reported. Net profit fell 19.72 percent on-month to 5.16 billion yuan.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Sinosteel may default on bond payments due on Oct. 20, the paper reported, in what may be the first steel company to breach a bond market contract. The bonds had a coupon rate of 5.30 percent and a total of 2 billion yuan worth of bonds were issued. Early in July, the firm's bond credit rating was lowered from AA- to BB.

CHINA DAILY

- The U.S. has deliberately played up China's construction efforts on the disputed Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, according to an editorial in the paper. Washington's intention is to mislead the public and shrug off responsibility for raising tensions with China, it said.

- China's economists support reducing next year's GDP target to 6.5 percent, the paper said, ahead of a top leaders' conference to be held later this month. The lowest suggested growth rate was 6 percent.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Railway issued its seventh series of seven-year construction bonds, in line with expectations, said the paper. The rate for the bonds is 5.18 percent, slightly higher than the average of 4.50 to 5.50 percent.

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)