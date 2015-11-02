Nov 2 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Average house prices in 100 of China's big cities rose 0.3
percent month-on-month in October, 0.02 percent higher than the
rise in September, according to a report published by the China
Index Academy on Sunday.
- Ninety-three new companies were listed in China's National
Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30,
13 less than the previous week, according to calculations by
NEEQ. However, trading volume over the same period increased 0.9
percent to 28.23 billion yuan ($4.47 billion).
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's movie industry posted a 50.39 percent jump in
total revenue to 33 billion yuan over January to September,
compared with the same period in 2014, according to China's
State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and
Television.
- Total assets under management overseen by Chinese
securities companies in the third-quarter increased 720.0
billion yuan, up 7 percent compared with the second-quarter,
according to the Asset Management Association of China.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Central Huijin Investment Ltd, China
Securities Finance Corp Ltd and a project held by 10 funds,
which are known as "National Team", held shares of 1,365 listed
companies by the end of Sept. 30, about half of all listed
companies in China, according to the paper's calculation based
on companies' third-quarter reports.
