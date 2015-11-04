Nov 4 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The China Insurance Regulatory Commision has asked insurance companies to settle at least 80 percent of their small claims within five days after customers submit applications, the regulator said in a statement on its website.

- Twelve land trades were dealt in Beijing from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30, totalling 29.4 billion yuan ($4.64 billion), equal to nearly one-third of the total value of land traded in the city from January to September, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Land and Resources said Tuesday.

- The revenue and net profit of mainland-listed real-estate stocks grew 12.1 percent and 6.4 percent year-on-year respectively over January to September, according to a report from CITIC Securities. The lower growth in net profit than revenue indicated a decline in the stocks' profit margins.

- Outstanding bad loans in 16 listed banks in China increased by 239.6 billion yuan ($37.81 billion) during January to September, nearly the same as the increase for entire 2014, according the paper's calculation.

- China's gross domestic product (GDP) per capita has increased to about $7,800 by November 2015, according to the World Bank.

- State-owned China National Nuclear Corp is considering taking a minority stake in the French Nuclear firm Areva SA, the company said.

- Court cases involving the Shanghai Free Trade Zone from November 2014 to October 2015 rose six-fold over the same period the year before, according to a white paper released by the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court on Oct. 28.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3376 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)