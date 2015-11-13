Nov 13 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Bad loans at China's commercial banks rose to 1.2 trillion
yuan ($188.4 billion) by end of September, an increase of 94.4
billion yuan against the previous quarter. The non-performing
loan (NPL) ratio was 1.59 percent, according to company filings.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Total electricity consumption in October fell 0.24 percent
versus 2014, a National Development and Reform Commission
spokesman said on Thursday, adding that it was linked to a
decline in energy-intensive industries.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese police have detained more than 900 people in a
six-month-long crackdown against online crime, said Ministry of
Public Security on Thursday.
- China will penalize over 110 companies, based in northeast
China, who failed to reduce pollution levels, the country's
environment watchdog said on Thursday. Some cities in the
northeast region saw a spike in air pollutants, over 50 times
the level considered safe by World Health Organization.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai police said on Thursday they had detained a man
for allegedly defrauding U.S. ride-hailing platform Uber
Technologies of 90,000 yuan ($14,131), by providing
rides for fake passengers to claim bonus payments from the firm.
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan renminbi)
