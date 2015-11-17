Nov 17 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will issue 14 billion yuan ($2.20 billion) in
government bonds in Hong Kong in the week of Nov. 23, according
to the finance ministry.
- China will introduce policies and regulations to promote
green lifestyles by 2020, the Ministry of Environmental
Protection said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The total revenue of China's social insurance fund at the
end of 2014 reached 4.04 trillion yuan, and its balance of
accumulated deposits reached 5.16 trillion yuan, according to
government data.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Chinese households consumed 4.58 trillion kwh of
electricity in the first ten months, an 0.7 percent increase
over the same period last year, according to the website of
National Energy Administration.
CHINA DAILY
- Over a quarter of Chinese entrepreneurs plan to cut back
on investment in 2016 due to weak demand, a survey of 2,500
firms carried out by the China Entrepreneurs Survey system
found.
- China plans to levy heavy penalties of up to 50,000 yuan
on courier companies that leak customers' personal information
or mishandle packages in a way that causes damage, according to
the Legislative Affairs Office of the State Council.
($1 = 6.3700 Chinese yuan renminbi)
