SHANGHAI Nov 18 Chinese newspapers in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's four major state-owned banks - Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of
China and China Construction Bank - lent 35.69 trillion yuan
($5.60 trillion) in October, 65.6 billion yuan less than
September, which was the first decline in their total loans
since 2009, according to the central bank.
- The average revenue of listed companies on National
Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) board, known as New
Third Board, increased 13.65 percent year-on-year, much higher
than the growth in small and medium enterprise (SME) board and
ChiNext, said Wang Juanfeng, Deputy General Manager, NEEQ.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- Yirendai, subsidiary of CreditEase company, presented an
Initial Public Offering prospectus in the U.S. on Tuesday,
saying it planned to go public on the New York Stock Exchange,
seeking $100 million financing. It may become the first domestic
P2P company to list outside China.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- The trading volume in exports and imports during January
to October this year dropped 8.5 percent as compared with last
year, with imports down 15.7 percent and exports down 2.5
percent, according to General Administration of Customs of
China.
- China's investors conducted external non-financial
investment in 152 countries and regions between January and
October, with a total value of $95.21 billion, up 16.3 percent
year-on-year, according to General Administration of Customs of
China.
CHINA DAILY
- The U.S. is doomed to fail in its designs by instigating
ASEAN countries to challenge China's maritime rights in the
South China Sea, said an opinion piece, written by deputy
director of a State Oceanic Administration-linked marine affairs
institute.
($1 = 6.3771 yuan)
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)