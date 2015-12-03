Dec 3 Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Investment by Chinese enterprises in "One belt one road"
projects in 49 different countries hit 13.2 billion yuan ($2.06
billion) during the first 10 months of 2015, up 36.7 percent
on-year, said the spokesperson of China Ministry of Commerce
Shen Danyang on Wednesday.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- The retirement age in China will be raised to 65 in 2045,
according to a report released by Chinese Academy of Social
Sciences on Wednesday.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- Loans made by Chinese P2P firms hit 133.1 billion yuan in
November, up 11.26 percent from October, according to a monthly
report released by information website wdzj.com on Dec 1.
CHINA DAILY
- Customs officers in Yunnan confiscated over 56 kilograms
of methamphetamine after busting three attempts to smuggle the
drugs across the border in the last four months, according to a
statement released by officers.
($1 = 6.3987 Chinese yuan renminbi)
