Chinese newspapers in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China has launched over 1,800 private-public partnership projects this year so far with a total investment of 3.4 trillion yuan ($531.48 billion), the newspaper reported, without citing any sources.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China will soon release a green manufacturing project plan recently as part of the country's "Made in China 2025" strategy, said Yang Tiesheng, a vice director in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

- A declining trend in the medicine industry's revenue and profits will continue in 2016, with main revenue growth and total profit growth rate expected to be 11 percent and 7.5 percent respectively, said Hua Xuewei, the vice director of China National Pharmaceutical Industry Information Center.

CHINA DAILY

- China will have 110 operational nuclear reactors by 2030, becoming one of the world's largest nuclear energy users, Power Construction Corp of China said on Thursday.

- Construction of China's first luxury cruise ship will begin in 2017 and take three years, Chen Jun, vice-president of shipyard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, said on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.3972 Chinese yuan)