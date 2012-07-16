SHANGHAI, July 16 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Market players widely expect China to release a series of
monetary policy easing measures after Premier Wen Jiabao pledged
more fine-tuning to support the economy, whose growth rate
slowed to a three-year trough in the second quarter.
-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission said stopping
initial public offerings would not boost the performance of the
country's stock market, responding to investors' appeal to stop
IPOs to support the sagging market.
-- Six coal companies have made earnings forecasts for the
first half of the year, saying that profits slumped or they made
losses due to falling coal prices. Chinese firms post their
interim earnings from July 1 to Aug. 31, with most reporting in
August.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The central government has ordered the local government in
the southern city of Zhuhai to stop property-boosting steps.
News reports said Zhuhai had taken such steps, including
cancelling a limit on the number of houses an individual could
buy.
- Average ratios of non-performing loans of banks in the
eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou rose to 2.69 percent by the end
of June, up from 0.37 percent a year earlier.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- China's overall land market cooled in the first half of
this year, although individual cities had sold land at record
high prices, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- Trade between China and Africa will be increasingly
settled in yuan, a senior executive at African Export-Import
Bank, Afreximbank, said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
For Taiwan newspapers see........................
(Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)