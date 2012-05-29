(Repeats to additional subscribers)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- Cross-border yuan settlement at Bank of China's branch in Wenzhou city in Zhejiang province jumped 161.5 percent to 1.43 billion yuan ($225.37 million) in the first four months. Wenzhou is a wealthy Chinese city that has launched financial reform.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- More rainfall is expected to hit China's three main waterways this summer than in recent years, possibly triggering severe flooding along parts of the rivers, senior flood control officials said.

- Six suspects involved in a child prostitution case in Yongkang, Zhejiang province, were arrested in April, but Hu Liangqi, another suspect who is a deputy of the local people's congress, was not on the list.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....

($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anand; Basu)